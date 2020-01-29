Man allegedly attempts to run over local bartender

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man is accused of both crashing into a bar and attempting to run over a bartender early Wednesday morning.

Wichita Falls police said the incident happened just after 2 a.m. outside the Watering Hole pub in the 1400 block of Old Iowa Park Rd.

According to Sergeant Moloney, witnesses said Randall Barham, 35, was upset a bartender cut him off from ordering more alcohol so he tried to run them over.

No one was hurt in the crash but the suspect was accused of damaging concrete pillars and backing into another car before he left the scene.

About an hour later, police said they found Barham passed out in a damaged car at the abandoned hotel adjacent to The Falls.

Police expected Barham to be charged with aggravated assault and leaving the scene of a crash.