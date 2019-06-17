Man charged after choking mother over elbow macaroni

A Wichita Falls man is in trouble with the law after police said he choked his mother over elbow macaroni.



It happened Friday at a home on Fain street.

According to authorities, when officers arrived Michael Manning gave inconsistent stories about what led to the fight.

While talking to him officers reported smelling alcohol on his breath.

Officers said the mother told them the fight happened because her son had been drinking and he got mad because they were out of elbow macaroni.

According to court documents the mother said Manning grabbed the pot of boiling water and told his mother he was going to dump it on her, then began choking her.



Manning is charged with assault family violence-choking and has bonded out of jail.