Man charged after choking mother over elbow macaroni

Local
Posted: / Updated:

A Wichita Falls man is in trouble with the law after police said he choked his mother over elbow macaroni.

It happened Friday at a home on Fain street.
According to authorities, when officers arrived Michael Manning gave inconsistent stories about what led to the fight.

While talking to him officers reported smelling alcohol on his breath.
Officers said the mother told them the fight happened because her son had been drinking and he got mad because they were out of elbow macaroni.

According to court documents the mother said Manning grabbed the pot of boiling water and told his mother he was going to dump it on her, then began choking her.

Manning is charged with assault family violence-choking and has bonded out of jail.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Word Twister
First 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday's Child

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News