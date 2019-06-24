Man charged with possession of controlled substance, bond set at $25,000

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) A Wichita Falls man is behind bars after police found several bags of methamphetamine in his possession.

According to the arrest affidavit, police responded to a house located at 1806 Katherine Drive in reference to the suspect who had three warrants for his arrest.



Upon arrival, police found the suspect, 35-year-old Jerome Jones locked in his bedroom. Police advised Jones to come out of the bedroom, without Hesitation, Jones exited the room and police placed him in handcuffs.

Before leaving the house, police noticed a white glass pipe in the bedroom that had a residue of meth.

Police entered the room and upon examining the room, they found several bags with a white substance inside and also syringes. As police were leaving the house with Jones, the homeowner advised police that Jones had been in the living room with the bag that contained a white substance. Once officials tested the substance, it tested positive for meth.

Jones has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and his bond is set at $25,000.