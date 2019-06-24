Healthcast: Mom suffers stroke after coughing fit

FRISCO TX (KFDX/KJTL) A Frisco ISD school teacher is sharing a lesson that could potentially save lives.

The 38-year-old mother of two suffered a stroke that was caused by something she least expected, but doctors said her quick recognition of the symptoms saved her life

Stuck in a hospital bed isn’t where Janette Church ever thought she’d be at this stage in her life.

“I work out three to four times a week. I track everything I eat in my Fitness Pal app,” Church said. “There’s no reason that I should have thought that.”

It was during a recent workout, Church said she began to feel weird symptoms. She suddenly lost eyesight in one eye. Her left hand became numb. She couldn’t talk normally and called 911.

“The paramedics were asking so many questions and I was frustrated because I knew all of the answers. It seems like it was taking me forever to get them out,” Church said.

