Montague Co. early voting numbers nearing 2016 election early voting total

MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — In Montague County, early voting is getting close to the total early voting number in 2016.

As of Thursday, Oct. 22, 5,414 residents had voted early. The total for the November 2016 election was 5,944.

Voters in Montague County also have local races besides the state and national races, including city council races in Bowie and Nocona and also school board races.

There are four early voting locations set up in the county, and on election day there will be 10 locations.

Montague County residents can early vote at the following locations, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.