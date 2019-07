WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Wichita Falls may soon get a new Filipino restaurant.

Signs for Philippine House are up in the location of the old Angus’ Burgers across from Sikes Senter Mall.



In March Angus’ Burgers posted on its Facebook “Sorry, everyone, we are officially closed for business.”



Angus’ burgers had only been flipping burgers since April of 2018.

Before Angus’ Burgers, Five Guys Burgers and fries occupied the space.



Five Guys closed following non-payment of sales taxes.