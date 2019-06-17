New Wichita Co. Law Enforcement Center still on schedule

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Things are moving right along for the new Wichita County Law Enforcement Center.

During Monday morning commissioner’s court meeting Commissioner Mark Beauchamp explained the concrete walls are starting to be poured.

9 panels will need to be raised which should start in the second week of July.



Beauchamp said it’s a coordinated effort and workers only have one shot to raise them which is why there needs to be practice before anything happens.



“They do what they call paper dolls, it’s a mock-up of the jail, the building, with each wall as a paper doll,” Beauchamp said. “So they go and set a sequence with the crane and watch how that sequence can occur.”

Beauchamp also said despite the recent rains, the project is still on schedule.