Damage estimated at $15,000 in structure fire

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)- Nine units from the Wichita Falls Fire Department and police department responded to a house fire shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

The home is located on Avenue J between Joline Street and Jones Street.



Wichita Falls fire officials said the cause of the fire was electrical.



Upon arriving on the scene, crews found heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the house.



Our crew on scene spoke with Battalion Cheif Todd Mudd who said juveniles were in the home at the time.



There were no reported injuries, and the structural damage to the home is estimated at $15,00 thousand dollars.

———————–

WFFD and WFPD are at a house fire on Avenue J between Joline Street and Jones Street.

Firefighters are working to put the fire out right now. 10 units are on scene.

Officials are still investigating the scene to find out the cause of the fire

Officials said juveniles were in the home at the time and it appears to be a total loss.

Continue to stick with Texoma’s Homepage.com as we work to gather more information.