Popular Fb group admin and local arcade co-owner creates shoe drive for kids in need

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX,KJTL) —With the new school year right around the corner sometimes it can be hard to get the things your student needs such as supplies clothes and shoes



That’s why Nickey Vazquez from Rants and Raves — a popular Facebook group and Matthew Bridges, the co-owner of the Deep End, decided to take matters into their own hand.

“I remember needing shoes growing up and my parents not able to afford it so I wanna be the reason children don’t have to worry about that we have had a lot of anonymous donors people that have me meet with them to pick up shoes everyone is willing to help,” Vasquez said.

On Saturday the Deep End will host a family-friendly shoe drive for those in need.

“Its five dollars entry to get into the place five dollars to enter into the tournament or brand new pair of shoes there will be

Basketball, skeeball and air hockey and we will be helping out kids who need shoes and the less fortunate” said Bridges

Like Vasquez, this event is close to home.

“Back when I was younger I went through a period of time me and my little brother actually all of my brothers we went back and forth to children’s homes at a certain point in time we were one of those kids that needed to get a pair of new shoes so for one its always been a blessing to receive things from people” said Bridges

The pair have set a goal of 100 pairs of shoes.

“Living off one income and knowing what it’s like to go without a meal let alone new shoes so I definitely wanna be someone can turn to instead of worrying about if it’s going to be shoes or something to eat,” Vasquez said.

And after already collecting 50 pairs of shoes, Vasquez and Bridges are well on their to help students start their off on the right foot.