WFPD: Robbery outside Studio E Nightclub ends in chase, shooting

Police met with victims of shooting on Sheppard Access Rd. after calls of shots fired around Studio E Night Club. Photo by Tyler Manning.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are searching for three male suspects after an overnight shooting outside Studio E Night Club.

Authorities said they received a shots fired call about 1 a.m.

According to authorities, the victims of the shooting, a family of three including a newborn baby, met with the suspects at Studio E Night Club to buy marijuana from them.

However, police said the suspects robbed the victims, and after the suspects fled the scene, the victims chased after them in their car.

During the chase, the suspects allegedly opened fire on the victims, hitting the windshield of the victims’ car, and nearly hitting the driver.

Trying to avoid the gunfire, police said the victims then backed their car into another car with the suspects fleeing the scene.