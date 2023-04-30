OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) — A double manhunt that occupied the Olney Police Department for more than a week is over after police arrested the second suspect.

According to the Olney Police Department Facebook page, the suspect Felisiano Villalpando was arrested on Saturday without incident. His warrants were for burglary of a habitation and aggravated assault on an elderly or disabled person.

Villalpando is in the Young County Jail. Olney Police thanked the community for tips that helped lead to the arrest.