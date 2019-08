WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)— On Thursday, August 22, Texas Roadhouse locations in Wichita Falls, Lawton and 46 other locations across Texas invite the public to simultaneous fundraisers to help El Paso shooting victims and their families.

The restaurants will donate 100% of profits to the El Paso Community Foundation. Additional donations will be accepted at the hostess stand for the organization.