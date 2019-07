WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)-

With the fourth of July holiday this week, residents need to be aware of the trash pick up schedule for this week.

Today and Tuesday collection services will not change.

Those whose trash is usually collected on Thursday will be moved to Wednesday, July 3rd.

Friday’s service will remain on a normal schedule.

And a reminder, the city of Wichita Falls City Offices will be closed on Thursday.