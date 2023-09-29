WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department are asking community members to keep a local family in their prayers after an infant found unresponsive was later declared deceased.

According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Public Information Officer with the WFPD, officers responded to a residence on 34th Street to investigate reports of an unresponsive three-month-old male infant at 10:05 a.m. on Friday, September 29, 2023.

Sgt. Eipper said ambulance personnel arrived and performed CPR on the baby boy, but he was eventually declared deceased at the scene.

Authorities said the WFPD Crimes Against Children detectives also responded to the scene. The officers were told that the infant was asleep alongside a family member, and when they woke up, they discovered that the child was unresponsive.

The infant’s body was sent for an autopsy, Eipper said. The case is still under investigation.