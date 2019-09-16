Water of Saint Jo, to be boiled prior to consumption

SAINT JO (KFDX/KJTL) — Due to a water main break that caused a pressure drop in the system to below the states mandatory 20 pounds per square inch, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the public water system of Saint Jo, 1690006, to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system official will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. The rescind notice will be issued in the mail.

If you wish to speak with TCEQ, their number is (512)239-4691

