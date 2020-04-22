WFPD: Man known as “Klepto Johnson” steals beer, asks to go to jail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 34-year-old Wichita Falls man has a new shoplifting charge, plus a citation for violating the shelter in place order, to add to his long rap sheet.

Police said Joshua Johnson, also known as “Klepto” Johnson, went into Stripes on Broad Tuesday and told a clerk he wanted to go to jail, then took a beer and went outside and sat on a curb drinking it waiting for police to arrive.

However, when police arrived, they turned down his request to book a jail cell, and instead gave him citations for theft, illegal alcohol consumption and violating the shelter order.

Johnson has scores of previous arrests and convictions for theft, criminal trespass, public intox and drug possession, and many more, 62 separate arrests in total.

One of his prior convictions came from a shooting during an attempted burglary in 2012.

A resident on Harrison said he saw Johnson standing by the homeowner’s car and went out to check, and Johnson hit him with a chain and padlock.

The homeowner then went back inside and got his shotgun and says he found johnson trying to break into a neighbor’s home.

He said he confronted johnson, and johnson grabbed his gun and during the struggle it went off , hitting Johnson in the leg.

Police said Johnson underwent surgery and his leg was amputated at the knee.