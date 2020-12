WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating a deadly disturbance that left one person dead and at least three injured.

It happened just before 12:40 a.m. Monday morning at O’Briens Sports Pub in the 1300 block of North Scott Avenue.

Sergeant John Spragins said two were taken to United Regional with non-life-threatening injures, and a third refused medical treatment.

