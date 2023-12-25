WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— According to Buddy the Elf, the best way to spread Christmas cheer is by singing loud for all to hear.

The Siegler family may not be the best singers, but all of them are able to play their instruments to spread some holiday joy. The family is also known in the community for their various roles within school music departments.

Wichita Christian School Assistant band director Noah Seigler talked about where the long Christmas carol singing line of comes from.

“We’re all musicians are all music teachers, and have been here in town for the longest time, and so and of course, their kids, the grandkids, you know, we also play instruments,” Seigler said.

Naturally instead of singing the holiday tunes the family uses what they are better at, which is wind instruments, but this year is the first since the pandemic the family gathered around to play those familiar carols for the neighborhood.

“We just kind of got on the front yard. Whoever wants to listen can another neighbors across the street, they like listening to us, so they come on out and we actually had a few cars stop every now and again,” Seigler said. “They’d stop and they listen to a song or two and they go about their way.”

The Seigler family band consists of 11 members but their tune echoes through the neighborhood for all to enjoy.

The family looks to continue the tradition year after year.