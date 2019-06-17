Wichita Falls to hold open house about public transportation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) David Duchesne just got off of work and started his long more than an hour commute back home. But Duchesne had some ideas on how the city could cut that time down to less than an hour, which is why he said he may be attending the 2019 Wichita Falls Public Open House hosted by the Wichita Falls Metropolitan Planning Organization.

“I’ve had some other places hear voices from everybody [which] is why we have the good wifi and everything and the tracking bus, other than that I think it’s fine,” Duchesne said.

On Tuesday, Wichita Falls residents will get the chance to voice their opinions on transportation improvements, something that Bus Driver, Reginald Blow said has proved to be beneficial in the past.

“We’ve increased some routes, we’ve included some bus stops on some of the routes,” Blow said. “So I think that they have been listening to our riders and we can always improve but they’re putting forth a good effort, they’re trying to make things better.”

“They can make recommendations as to areas that they would like to see improvements on. Whether it be a road or a bridge, the transportation network as a whole, hike and bike trail, transit, anything that is surface transportation,” Director of Wichita Falls Metropolitan organization, Lin Barnett said.

Making sure the public has a say so in their transportation, making life that much more convenient.

The meeting is Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Travel Center on Scott Ave and is free to attend.