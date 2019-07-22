Woman charged after smuggling contraband to inmate

LAWTON, OKL(KFDX/KJTL)— A woman was charged after she was caught smuggling contraband to an inmate in jail.

It happened on July 21 at around 3 p.m. when Lawton Police Officers were called to the GEO Prison Facility.

Officials said they saw 43-year-old Kimberly Henry passing along unknown contraband to an inmate inside the facility.

Henry then told officers that she passed two packages to an inmate that she was visiting.

Henry was charged with bringing contraband to jail and is booked into the city jail.