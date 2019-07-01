Woman charged with evading arrest, DWI, child endangerment

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)-

A 47-year-old Wichita Falls woman has been sentenced in connection with a chase that happened a year ago in which police said she fled with her young granddaughter in the back seat.

Michelle Kay Glasker was given three, 4-year sentences by 78th District Judge Barney Fudge on charges of evading arrest, DWI with a child under 15 in the vehicle and child endangerment.



Police said last July 3, they found Glasker in a car in the 800 block of Elwood after responding to a report of a disturbance.

The officer said when he approached and tried to talk to Glasker, she refused to roll down the window to talk with him.



Glasker became belligerent and began yelling profanity then got her cell phone and yelled she was calling her uncle who she said is a Wichita County judge.



The officer also said a five-year-old girl was in the back seat of the vehicle who appeared to be frightened.



He said Glasker started the car and tried to break the window to prevent her from driving off but she sped off, almost running over his feet.

Another officer began pursuing her and said Glasker went into Williams Park and struck a curb causing extensive damage to the wheel.



The officer said the car kept going a short distance and then became disabled, but Glasker was revving the engine trying to get the car to move.



Officers said when they took Glasker into custody she was unsteady, her breath smelled of alcohol, and she had slurred speech.