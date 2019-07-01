Woman connected to 30-mile chase, charged with evading arrest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)-

A Wichita Falls woman gets sentenced to prison after pleading to evade arrest connected to a 30-mile chase in 2017.

40-year-old Shaelan Brodber was originally charged with theft, evading and aggravated assault of a public servant.



Brodber received a five-year prison sentence for the evading charge.

On July 18, 2017, an officer tried to stop a reported stolen car near Rosewood and east Scott.

The driver sped off south on U.S. 287 and pursuing officers reported speeds of around 120 miles an hour.

Clay County Sheriff deputies joined the chase and placed down spike strips to try and stop the car, but said the driver swerved around them and nearly hit an officer in the process.

The car was finally stopped north of Bellevue.