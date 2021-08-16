Lonesome Dove exhibit open at Eastland County Museum

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Photographs taken on the set of the 1989 hit mini-series Lonesome Dove are on display at the Eastland County Museum through Oct. 15.

The exhibit consists of more than 30 photos of the cast in costume and in character at various locations from filming. Screenwriter and photographer Bill Wittliff made the pictures and gave them an old-timey sepia tint to better reflect the show’s setting.

Photo of Robert Duvall as Gus McCrae

“I think it gives them a vintage look because it took place in the 1870s. I think it just adds to that time period,” says Eastland County Museum Board President Terry Simmons.

The six hour miniseries played out over four parts. Originally airing in 1989 on CBS from Feb. 5-8, its widespread success spawned countless classic lines and cemented it as one of the great modern American tales.

“I have family that has seen it so many times they can quote it from start to end,” Simmons said.

Photo of Tommy Lee Jones as Woodrow F. Call

Also among the memorabilia are movie quotes and text boxes with thoughts and musings from the author of the book, Larry McMurtry.

Eastland County residents donated and loaned actual 1800s Texas antiques to better set the scene for the wild west themed show floor. Authentic guns, cattle irons, and even tools used to build a log cabin can also be found there.