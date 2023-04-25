WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local oral surgery office that’s been offering perfect smiles for decades is still providing the same excellent service, but now under a different name.

The former Marquis Center is now called Doctors Implants. Doctors Implants will still be located at 2304 Midwestern Parkway Suite 102 and still operate with the same amazing staff that’s been providing great service for so many years.

Oral Surgeon Dr. Andrew Mueller said the new name better explains the wide range of services they are able to provide at their office.

“The majority of what we do is full mouth implants. It’s a bigger and bigger part of our practice. We also feel like when you’re having a medical procedure, the doctor is the most important thing and decision you’ll make is the doctor that’s going to do that, so hence the name Doctors Implants,” Mueller said.

You can find more information about Doctors Implants here.