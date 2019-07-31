Longtime Iowa Park Educator passes away

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Longtime educator Kenneth Davis, 88, of Iowa Park, passed away on Tuesday.

A son of the late Alpha Inez (Whitehead) and Ruey Earl Davis, Kenneth was born on January 31, 1931, in Holliday, Texas.

Kenneth Davis loved learning and being around students. He earned a Master’s degree from East Texas University and a Bachelor’s degree from Midwestern State University. He served as Vice-Principal at Iowa Park High School and later as the Principal at Bradford Elementary.

He received a number of awards including Outstanding Educator in 1991 and served as an ordained Deacon at 1st Baptist Church in Megargel as well as Faith Baptist Church in Iowa Park.

Kenneth enjoyed studying History and WWII events as well as outdoor sports of all kinds. He was an avid deer and elk hunter and was recently featured in an article in the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Bugle magazine about his lifelong love of hunting. He was a talented oil painter and gifted storyteller. He could often be found spinning some tall tales with his Morning Coffee Club at McDonald’s.

The visitation will be held Thursday, August 1, at 6:00 p.m. at Lunn’s Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 2, at 10 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church in Iowa Park.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com