Longtime Dallas police detective Jim Leavelle dies at 99

DALLAS (KFDX/KJTL) — Longtime Dallas police detective Jim Leavelle has died.

He was made internationally famous in 1963 when photos showing the murder of accused presidential assassin Lee Harvey Oswald made their way around the globe.

He had a long, distinguished career with the Dallas police department.

He was wearing a tan suit and stetson hat while escorting Oswald from Dallas city hall to the Dallas County jail, when nightclub owner Jack Ruby walked up, stuck a gun in Oswald’s side and pulled the trigger, two days after President John F. Kennedy was fatally shot in Dealey plaza.

Several sources close to the family confirmed the lawman died Thursday morning while on a trip to Colorado.

Tanya Evers, Jim’s daughter, says her father suffered a heart attack after undergoing surgery this week on a broken hip.

Leavelle was honored by the Dallas Police Department in 2013 for his work. The department’s Detective Of The Year award now carries his name.

He had just turned 99 on August 23.