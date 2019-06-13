Look before you lock: Pet tips

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Many of you are likely enjoying these long summer days outside with your pets.
Although this can be a fun time of the year for your furry friends, it’s also important to remember that higher temperatures mean higher risks for pets.
To keep your pets safe, follow these precautions from experts at the ASPCA:
- Pets can get dehydrated quickly, so give them plenty of fresh, clean water when it’s hot or humid outdoors.
- Know the symptoms of overheating in pets, which include excessive panting or difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, mild weakness, stupor or even collapse.
- Never leave your animals alone in a parked vehicle.
- Do not leave pets unsupervised around a pool- not all dogs are good swimmers. Introduce your pets to water gradually and make sure they wear flotation devices when on boats.
- Open unscreened windows pose a real danger to pets, who often fall out of them. Keep all unscreened windows or doors in your home closed, and make sure adjustable screens are tightly secured.
- Feel free to trim longer hair on your dog, but never shave your dog. The layers of dogs’ coats protect them from overheating and sunburn. Brushing cats more often than usual can prevent problems caused by excessive heat.
- When the temperature is very high, don’t let your dog linger on hot asphalt. Being so close to the ground, your pet’s body can heat up quickly, and sensitive paw pads can burn. Keep walks during these times to a minimum.
- Remember that food and drink commonly found at barbecues can be poisonous to pets.