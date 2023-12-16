WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Tonight will be a bit cold as most lows in Texoma drop into the low 30’s, add to that, wind chills averaging about 5 degrees below that. Fortunately, winds will be relatively tame. Overnight fog will develop across the area. Low lying areas or areas with dense vegetation or trees will likely be where the more dense fog is. Yet, it is still something to be cautious about, especially when driving. Expect the fog to start dissipating between 8-10am.

Otherwise, sunshine will persist through tomorrow as a slow moving cold front pushes through Texoma. Highs will reach into the low to upper 60’s, north of the red river to the south, respectively.

By Tuesday, southerly winds return to the area ahead of our next rain making system is expected by mid to late week as a strong area of low pressure in the southwest will generate a few disturbances (energy waves) in the atmosphere. Thunderstorms do not appear likely at this time.