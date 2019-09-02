Loved ones release balloons at 3:31 in honor of Lauren Landavazo

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)— Today is the third anniversary of Lauren Landavazo’s death.

Landavazo was killed walking home from school at the age of 13 in 2016.

The City of Wichita Falls proclaimed Sept. 2 as “Lauren’s day”, and her parents are asking everyone to do one act of kindness in Lauren’s honor and share it with them. Click here to share your one act of kindness.

To remember her today, loved ones released purple balloons.

People gathered at the Angel of Hope Memorial behind the MPEC and let the balloons go at 3:31 p.m. on Monday.

Lauren’s mother Bianka said the time is significant.

“It always bothered me, I didn’t know when she left her body and so that was just my personal thing, I keep asking her what time did you leave your body and my phone flashed 3:31, just random, out of the blue, never happened again and she answered me,” Bianka Landavazo said.

Landavazo said every time she sees the number 31, it means something to her.

The memorial is still in the works. A friend of the Landavazos, Scott Autin, is going to be putting up brick walls in front of the statue which will list the names of children who have passed away.

“I’ve watched everything unfold from the time Lauren was shot three years ago to today, met the Landavazos about a year ago when I did some work for them and just fell in love with them, great people,” A-Plus Construction owner Scott Autin said.

The Landavazos said they are very grateful for Autin contributing to the memorial. They’re also thankful to Party City for helping them gather purple balloons last minute.

The Lauren Landavazo Memorial Guns Hoses Blood Drive in honor of Lauren is Friday, Sept. 6 from noon to 6 p.m. at Faith Masonic Lodge at 3503 Kemp. You can schedule an appointment by contacting Dave Yonts at 940-867-7649.

You can watch the full balloon release ceremony by clicking here.