WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—As an upper level low pressure system begins exiting the southern plains, high pressure moves southward, clearing the skies briefly. A cold front is expected during the Thursday/Friday timeframe. The good news is that decent rain chances return and Texoma will, likely, get a brief reprieve from the humid conditions.

Futurecast Graphic

In the mean time, overall temperatures, both highs and lows, will continue to remain close to average for this time of year… near 80 for highs and near 60 for lows. Though rain chances will diminish briefly during the next few days, Texoma will see a bit more sunshine.

7 Day Forecasts Graphic