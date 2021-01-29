Lowe’s hiring 50,000 employees for spring home improvement rush

Shoppers patronage Lowe’s home-improvement store on May 20, 2020 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(WJW) — Lowe’s is looking to hire over 50,000 new employees across the United States ahead of the spring home improvement rush.

The company made the hiring announcement on Thursday. They are looking to employ full-time, part-time and seasonal workers.

We’re committed to investing in our front-line associates and that’s why we’re awarding an additional $80 million in discretionary bonuses and hiring more than 50,000 across U.S. stores this spring. Learn more here: https://t.co/1OlfAcoLCo pic.twitter.com/tEOVy6sxgG — Lowe's (@Lowes) January 28, 2021

Jobseekers can learn more about open seasonal positions and apply by clicking here. Those interested in other positions should click here. You can also text JOBS to LOWES (56937) for more information.

Additionally, the company will be issuing $80 million in discretionary bonuses to current employees.

Active hourly associates at stores, distribution centers and call centers will receive the bonus on February 5 in recognition of their continued dedication during the coronavirus pandemic. Full-time hourly associates will receive $300, while part-time and seasonal associates will receive $150.

“As we approach spring, I am enormously proud of the way our associates have served customers and supported each other this past year through an unprecedented health crisis,” Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO, said in a press release. “We are honored to be an essential business to help our customers keep their homes safe and functional during these very challenging times. We’re pleased to provide this additional bonus to support our current associates and excited to welcome these new associates so we can better serve customers across the country.”

This will be the seventh bonus Lowe’s has provided to hourly employees during the pandemic, bringing the company’s total COVID-19 financial commitment to employees and communities to nearly $1.3 billion.