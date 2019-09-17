Luncheon held for volunteers as they saddle up for 88th Pioneer Reunion

HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — Pioneer Reunion is now in it’s 88th year and organizers showed their appreciation for their volunteers today with a luncheon. Around 60 individuals work year-round to rope in all the activities for the big weekend and they were honored for their hard work.

Board member Steven Teague says all the man hours put in is from those in the community who wish to keep the clay county tradition alive .

“Everybody’s from Clay County is what makes it special, the whole county comes together to put this on. It’s just a county-wide event, there’s really no outside help from any other counties really,” Teague said.

The reunion will kick off with a parade on Thursday at 4 p.m. set to last at least 2 hours.