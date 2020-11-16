Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2020: What you need to know

The Macy's Thanksgiving Parade will air nationwide as a television-only event with no audience on KFDX from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. November 26.

NEW YORK CITY (NBC4) — While the ongoing pandemic has canceled or postponed many events, there are some annual traditions that will still take place — although with a new twist.

One such event is the beloved Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Although we are used to seeing the masses come together to see the grandiose balloons making their way down the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade route, this year the celebration will be a bit different.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade will air nationwide as a television-only event with no audience on NBC and Telemundo on Thursday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., in all time zones.

To safely bring the spectacle to millions nationwide during this unprecedented time, the annual production will be reimagined as a television-only event with no audience.

This year the procession will forgo marching down the traditional 2.5-mile route in Manhattan in order to avoid gathering large crowds.

