Magnolia Press Coffee Shop coming this Fall

News
Posted: / Updated:

WACO (KFDX/KJTL) — This Fall, coffee shop Magnolia Press will be opening.

The Magnolia Press, located at 418 South 8th st, is just one block away from the Silos.

According to Joanna Gaines, “the shop will have long library-style tables for community seating; and I’m incorporating darker wood tones, deep rich paint hues, and beautiful leather seating that remind me of old, classic libraries where all I want to do is curl up with a book or a journal.”

Construction is still going on, but Joanna thought it would be neat to show us all a sneak peak at the design renderings.

Below are the rendering images provided by David Nisbet, AIA with CP&Y Architecture.

You can read more about Magnolia Press here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Cancer, leading cause of death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cancer, leading cause of death"

ft richardson camp

Thumbnail for the video titled "ft richardson camp"

google tech giant

Thumbnail for the video titled "google tech giant"

Gun control

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gun control"

Casey Polhemus 97th DA reelection plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Casey Polhemus 97th DA reelection plan"

Disney & Royal Caribbean helps Bahamas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Disney & Royal Caribbean helps Bahamas"

White coat hypertension

Thumbnail for the video titled "White coat hypertension"

Facebook likes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Facebook likes"

Ariana Grande sues forever 21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ariana Grande sues forever 21"

Ford, new features

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ford, new features"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News