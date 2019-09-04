Magnolia Press Coffee Shop coming this Fall

WACO (KFDX/KJTL) — This Fall, coffee shop Magnolia Press will be opening.

The Magnolia Press, located at 418 South 8th st, is just one block away from the Silos.

According to Joanna Gaines, “the shop will have long library-style tables for community seating; and I’m incorporating darker wood tones, deep rich paint hues, and beautiful leather seating that remind me of old, classic libraries where all I want to do is curl up with a book or a journal.”

Construction is still going on, but Joanna thought it would be neat to show us all a sneak peak at the design renderings.

Below are the rendering images provided by David Nisbet, AIA with CP&Y Architecture.

