Maine couple calls ‘The Conjuring’ haunted farmhouse, home

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. — Most people are skeptical about the idea of a real-life haunted house but a paranormal investigator from the town of Mexico believes he and his wife have moved into one.

“It’s a huge piece of American history and it’s also a piece of paranormal history,” said Cory Heinzen of his new home.

On the outside, the 18th century farmhouse in Burrillville, Rhode Island looks like any other cabin in the woods.

It’s what you can’t see on the inside that makes this house different from any other house in the country.

To Cory and Jennifer Heinzen though, it’s home.

“We fell in love with it,” said Cory.

The couple became the owners of the 8-acre farmhouse when the sale went through on June 21.

Since then, Cory has been living at the house full-time but almost never alone.

The grown man isn’t afraid to admit he’s scared. His new house is haunted.

The 2013 horror film “The Conjuring” is based on paranormal events that reportedly took place inside the home in 1973.

“We are convinced that this house is subject to paranormal activity,” said paranormal investigator and demonologist, Carl Johnson.



Johnson was a part of the team that first came into the home to investigate more than 45 years ago.

“It has come, as you say, full circle,” said Johnson. “Here we are. I am assisting with the investigation, the current, ongoing investigation of the Perren house.”

“Why is this house haunted,” asked Johnson. “What kind of personality, if any, does this haunter have? Is it a ghost? Is it demonic? Inhuman? What is doing it? Is it just a playback from the past?”

“Footsteps, knocks, we’ve had lights flashing in rooms, and when I say lights flashing in rooms, it’s rooms that don’t have light in there to begin with,” said Cory of the bizarre incidents that have happened inside the home that he can’t explain. “When something takes a painting that’s on the wall and not only knocks it down, but it actually knocks it down at an angle that it lands on something and it’s all upright, it’s really difficult to debunk it. Those are the things that happen on a day to day basis here.”

