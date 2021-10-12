Major shipping services announce holiday delivery deadlines

(KFDX/KJTL) — The holidays are on the horizon, and for millions of Americans that means shipping presents to loved ones with whom they cannot be physically present.

If you are planning to send family and friends packages this holiday season, there are some dates to keep in mind as many major shipping services have announced their deadlines to receive packages to ensure they arrive at their destination by Christmas.

Global logistics and supply chain issues are forcing shipping companies to work on tighter deadlines.

For those shipping with the United States Postal Service, the deadline for first class mail is December 17 and the deadline for priority mail express is December 23.

FedEx customers have until Christmas Eve, December 24, to get their packages out.

UPS customers must get their packages shipped by December 23.

For a list of all other deadlines, check with your preferred shipping service either in-store or online.