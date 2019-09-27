LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — ‘Make a SPLASH for the Skatepark’ fundraiser is being hosted by the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority, in conjunction with the City of Lawton, International Festival Committee and Various community sponsors.

The fundraiser will take place at Elmer Thomas Park Splash Pad on 3rd and Ferris, on September 28, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

During this event, the Splash Pad will be open for use at no cost to community members, thanks to the generosity of community sponsors.

Top tier sponsors include Arvest Bank, City National Bank & Trust and the TSET Healthy Living Program of Comanche County.

Sponsorship funding, aside from the cost to open the splash pad, will go toward the construction of a new skatepark, at Elmer Thomas Park.

Construction to the 8,800 sq. ft. facility is estimated to cost approximately $440,000.

LETA projects and partnerships at Elmer Thomas Park, to date, have resulted in the establishment or major upgrading of: Playground in the Park, the Butterfly Garden, Holiday House, Miracle Field, and the Splash Pad.