Breaking News
WFPD Serves multiple search warrants on illicit massage parlors

Make a SPLASH for the Skatepark fundraiser

News
Posted: / Updated:

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — ‘Make a SPLASH for the Skatepark’ fundraiser is being hosted by the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority, in conjunction with the City of Lawton, International Festival Committee and Various community sponsors.

The fundraiser will take place at Elmer Thomas Park Splash Pad on 3rd and Ferris, on September 28, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

During this event, the Splash Pad will be open for use at no cost to community members, thanks to the generosity of community sponsors.

Top tier sponsors include Arvest Bank, City National Bank & Trust and the TSET Healthy Living Program of Comanche County.

Sponsorship funding, aside from the cost to open the splash pad, will go toward the construction of a new skatepark, at Elmer Thomas Park.

Construction to the 8,800 sq. ft. facility is estimated to cost approximately $440,000.

LETA projects and partnerships at Elmer Thomas Park, to date, have resulted in the establishment or major upgrading of: Playground in the Park, the Butterfly Garden, Holiday House, Miracle Field, and the Splash Pad.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Magic Massage Parlor Bust

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic Massage Parlor Bust"

21st annual march for Jesus

Thumbnail for the video titled "21st annual march for Jesus"

College admissions scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "College admissions scam"

Birthdays 9-27-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 9-27-19"

Little girl meets trooper who saved her life

Thumbnail for the video titled "Little girl meets trooper who saved her life"

Flu Season is almost here

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flu Season is almost here"

UPDATE: Man arrested following standoff in WF

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Man arrested following standoff in WF"

MSU enrollment numbers down, retention rate increases

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU enrollment numbers down, retention rate increases"

Joseph Robeson announces candidacy for Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Position 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Joseph Robeson announces candidacy for Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Position 1"

Alzheimer's Association invites Texomans to walk for a cause this weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alzheimer's Association invites Texomans to walk for a cause this weekend"

Silent sinus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silent sinus"

Deaf employee gets promotion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deaf employee gets promotion"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News