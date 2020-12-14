Experts say it's okay to set limits when shopping for holiday gifts. NBC's Dan Scheneman reports.

(NBC News) — ‘Tis the season for giving, and that often means spending more money than you had planned.

A recent survey found most families are planning on spending more than $550 this holiday season, and that doesn’t include gifts for those outside your immediate family.

Experts say the pressure to purchase the perfect gift doesn’t mean it has to be pricey.

Sue Groner, author of “Parenting with Sanity and Joy” says it’s okay to set limits.

“Talk to your kids and be upfront about, you know budget and when you’re asking them for a list give them the parameters that you’re comfortable with,” she advises, “and then when they give you the list don’t be judgmental about it.”

Those expectations can also be extended outside the home. Set a firm price limit for presents, establish a no-gift rule, or if you’re so inclined, channel your inner Martha Stewart and gift something homemade.

