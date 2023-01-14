WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man that was reportedly involved in helping two inmates escape from a Kansas jail in 2019 is back in custody, this time for alleged credit card abuse and drug possession.

Chase Lee Dougherty was jailed Saturday on warrants that were issued for his arrest earlier this month.

According to court documents, on Jan. 11, 2023, a man contacted the Burkburnett Police Department to report fraud. The victim said he received a notification on his phone that his debit card had been used earlier that morning. He said he looked for his wallet but could not find it and said he believed it was stolen.

During the investigation, it was discovered the victim’s card was used at a local convenience store. A review of the store video footage showed Dougherty purchasing items listed in the transaction history. A warrant was issued and Dougherty was arrested Saturday.

He is charged with credit or debit card abuse and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was being held without bond on one of the possession charges.

In 2020, Dougherty was arrested and charged after he reportedly helped two inmates escape from the Shawnee County Jail in Topeka, Kansas.

Dougherty had been arrested in Topeka in the Summer of 2019 for possession of narcotics and trespassing. While he was in jail, two other inmates escaped. Authorities said after Dougherty was released on bond, they discovered he allegedly helped the two inmates escape by propping a door open. A warrant was issued, and he was arrested by the Wichita Falls DPS.