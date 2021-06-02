Man arrested after 3 children, woman found dead at ‘gruesome’ crime scene in Indiana home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police have one person in custody Wednesday after finding three children and a woman slain inside a Fort Wayne, Indiana home.

Police and medics were called around 10:45 a.m. to a home at 2904 Gay Street, a block south of East Pontiac Street, for a problem unknown, according to the police activity log. Inside the home, they found the dead bodies of the children and woman.

“It’s a very gruesome scene in there,” said police spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Webb after the authorities found the bodies. The discovery prompted a manhunt for the suspect, 21-year-old Cohen Bennett Hancz-Barronat, who police said was considered “armed and extremely dangerous,” and possibly driving a black 2010 Ford pickup that had been stolen earlier Wednesday morning.

Around 5:15 p.m., Fort Wayne Police announced Hancz-Barron’s arrest after authorities found him at an apartment complex in Lafayette. The arrest was made through a “joint effort” between FWPD Homicide, Gang and Violent Crimes Unit, Vice and Narcotics Unit, and the Indiana State Police.

Webb said friends and family had identified him as a suspect.

Hancz-Barron was being transported back to Fort Wayne, where he was expected to be booked into the Allen County Jail on four counts of Murder.

A representative from the victims’ family provided a statement to WANE 15 Wednesday:

“This is a very devastating time for our family. Please give us time to process the horrific events that have occurred today. Our daughter was a very special person to our family. Please be respectful of our family’s privacy at this time.”

A large police presence was at the home throughout midday Wednesday, and residents gathered outside a crime scene. One neighbored called the killings “sickening.”

Neighbors are describing the incident on the corner of Gay and McKee Street that left 3 children and a woman dead this morning as "sickening." @wane15 pic.twitter.com/V7frM9TGjX — Natalie Clydesdale (@NatalieC_TV) June 2, 2021

Large police presence seen at the intersection of Gay and McKee St. @wane15 pic.twitter.com/ekuvLWYcou — Breann Boswell WANE 15 (@breannboswell_) June 2, 2021

This is a developing story.