Man arrested after allegedly shooting at Montague County deputy

MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One man was arrested and taken to jail, after he allegedly opened fire on a Montague County sheriff’s deputy.



According to Montague County Sheriff Marshall Thomas, his deputy went to serve four felony warrants in the 300 block of State Highway 101 in Sunset just before 9 a.m. Friday.

The person who opened the door said they had not seen the suspect. The deputy then said the K-9 would be deployed.

Thomas said that’s when the suspect, 55-year-old Orvell Throneberry, fired at the deputy from inside the home. The deputy shot back and sought cover. Neither the deputy or Throneberry were injured.

Throneberry then threatened to harm himself, which lead the sheriff’s office to notify nearby residents to shelter in place. They also closed down Texas 101 as a precaution.



Following negotiations with Throneberry, he finally surrendered just after 11-45 a.m. He was booked into the Montague County jail and will be charged on aggravated assault of a law enforcement official.