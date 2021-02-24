Man arrested after meandering slow-speed chase through Wichita Falls residential neighborhood

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities said a man led a deputy on a slow, meandering chase through residential streets before pulling into a house on Elizabeth Ave.

Jazmon Jones, 33, is charged with fleeing an officer and tampering with evidence.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday a Wichita County deputy saw a Honda CRV turn off Harrison Street onto 10th Street without using a blinker.

The deputy turned on his overhead emergency lights and honked his horn in an attempt to get the Honda to stop. He said the driver hit his brakes at Ninth Street but kept going at a speed of about 15 miles an hour.

He said the vehicle turned onto Roberts Ave., and he turned on his siren, but the Honda crept along, turning onto Van Buren Street, onto 11th Street, then Harrison Street, then Lucille Ave., going through stop signs without stopping.

Back on Van Buren the deputy said the driver tossed something out the window, and went through another stop sign and got on Denver Street, then onto Elizabeth where it stopped in a driveway.

The deputy said he found a bag of marijuana in the car, and four more bags back where he had seen something being tossed out.

The deputy said on the way to jail, Jones asked if the deputy had him for no blinker and had found the bags of marijuana in the street.

Jones has eight other arrests for possession of marijuana.

In 2018, Jones was charged with evading when police officers said they tried to make a traffic stop and he pulled into a driveway then sped off.

After crashing into a car, they said he took off on foot, running through startled resident’s houses trying to lose them.

Officers found him hiding in a home on Britain Street.

Also in 2018, he was given five years probation for injury to a child.

The victim’s mother said Jones came home very intoxicated and that Jones became angry that the family dog had defecated in the house and he had to clean it up.

Jones told police he went to hit the dog who was sleeping in the six-year-old girl’s bed, swung and missed, and hit the girl in the face.