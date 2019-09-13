Man arrested after reportedly crashing into local Taco Bell restaurant

Wichita Falls police arrested a man after he allegedly crashed into a local Taco Bell restaurant Thursday night.

Law enforcement were called to the location in the 1400 block of Southwest Parkway at 11:41 p.m.

Taco Bell employee Daniel Esquibel said, the driver of a Dodge Ram truck was driving erratically in the parking lot.

He said the man backed into his car before ramming straight into the building’s entrance.

Other witnesses said the suspect was waiting in the drive thru ahead of them when he put the car in reverse.

They said several of those people waiting behind him also backed up to avoid being hit by the truck, causing at least one other minor crash.

Witnesses we spoke with believed alcohol may have played a factor in the incident.

The vehicle involved in the crash was towed.

We will have more details on the arrest after police release additional information.