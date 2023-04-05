WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl at a party. Nathan Alexander Jones, 27, was jailed on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, for sexual assault of a child.

According to the arrest warrant, on Dec. 31, 2022, Wichita Falls police went to United Regional Hospital for a sexual assault report. The victim’s mother said the victim had gone to a party at an apartment complex with some friends. She said the victim told her she had become intoxicated at the party, and she was raped by Jones.

The officers and the victim’s mother found Jones’ information and photo on social media. The victim told investigators she and Jones had communicated via text message, so the officers collected Jones’ contact information. The victim said Jones brought alcohol to the party and there was also drug use.

The victim said she told Jones she was still in high school and that she was 15 years old. The victim said as the night went on, she became intoxicated, and she and Jones kissed multiple times She said she and Jones also had sex before she blacked out. The victim said Jones told her he did not know she was 15 and said he has a wife and kids.

Police collected evidence from the apartment and spoke to witnesses at the party who corroborated the victim’s story. Electronic evidence was also collected from cell phone video and conversations. Police say Jones agreed to be interviewed but did not show up and stopped cooperating. Police obtained a warrant to collect DNA from Jones and also collected evidence from the apartment. The lab results showed probable cause that the DNA found on the victim is that of Nathan Jones.

He was arrested on Tuesday and his bond is set at $100,000.