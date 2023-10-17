WICHITA CO (KDFX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man has been arrested after a Texas Ranger posed as a teenage girl in an online sting going after people soliciting sex with minors.

Antonio Munoz was charged with online solicitation of a minor for sexual conduct and tampering with evidence.

The Ranger said Munoz made contact with him on a site, under the name of Tribdaddy119, asked how old the person was, sent a photo of himself and asked if they could meet, and also sent a sexually suggestive emoji.

The Ranger represented himself as a 14-year-old girl, and on Monday, October 16, 2023, told Munoz “she” was in school but could meet him at 3 p.m.

A meeting place was set up, and DPS officers had it under surveillance when they said Munoz arrived and a traffic stop was made as he was leaving.

Agents said they found a contraceptive device in the truck.

They said Munoz was taken in and questioned, and he admitted communicating with a person he thought was a 14-year-old female and that he was “most likely” going to engage in sex with her if she showed up.

They said he also admitted to deleting the app on his phone when he left the meeting place and knew the messages on the app were the reason he was stopped.