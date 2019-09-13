Man arrested on DWI charges following Taco Bell crash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is charged with DWI after police said he drank at least 7 beers and crashed into the front door of a local taco bell.

Police said they arrived to the taco bell on Southwest Parkway and Greenbriar at 11:41 last night.

They said they found 50-year-old Lesley Sims inside the driver seat of his black dodge ram pick up that was crashed into the front door.

According to police, Sims appeared drowsy and was still trying to rev his engine and could not understand the officers.



Police said there was also two bud light cans inside the truck and that sims also backed into a red buick in the drive thru.

According to police sims failed the field sobriety test and was also recently convicted for DWI back in 2016.



No word on how much it will cost to repair the damages to the taco bell.



Sims’ bond has not yet been set.

