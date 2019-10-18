Man arrested outside President Trump’s rally in Dallas

DALLAS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man was arrested outside the American Airlines Center at President Trump’s rally in Dallas Thursday night.

Dallas police arrested the man while he was wearing a helmet, a vest, and a backpack.

Officers confiscated a gun, a breathing mask, and an aerosol can.

Dallas police confirmed that the man had a license to carry the weapon.

The man, who has not been identified, was arrested near counter-protesters.

He was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for an evaluation.