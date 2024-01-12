WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—A man awaiting trial for the murder of one man and the shooting of two others was granted a new attorney after the Wichita County Public Defenders Office said it had a “significant breakdown in communication” with the defendant, making proper defense impossible.

A judge granted the motion to withdraw and appointed attorney Scott Stillson to defend Sidney Garcia.

Garcia is charged with the murder of Michael Allen on Welch Street in October, 2022 and with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting of a second victim. The victim suffered non-life threatening wounds to the leg, foot, and buttocks. He also has an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in August, 2022, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. The wounded victim told police he and Allen were outside on Welch when a man he knew as “Psycho” arrived and began shooting at them.

At the time of this shooting, Garcia had warrants for a shooting at High Point Village Apartments in which a man was shot in the foot on August 26, 2022.

The victim of that shooting told police he and Garcia had been dating the same woman, and the woman called him for help when Garcia began assaulting her.

He said he and Garcia agreed to fight outside, and while they were fighting, Garcia’s brother gave Garcia a gun and the victim ran and was shot.

Garcia was arrested the month after the Welch Street shooting at the Econo Lodge motel, and his sister and girlfriend were charged with harboring and hindering the arrest of a fugitive.

Undercover police said the women were attempting to help Garcia escape when all three were arrested.