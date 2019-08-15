Man behind bars with more than $120,000 bonds after bust in Henrietta

News
Posted: / Updated:

HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — A Clay County man is behind bars on bonds of more than $120,000 after a bust in Henrietta Wednesday.

Sheriff Kenny Lemons said at around 10:50 p.m., deputies executed a search warrant at 904 North Clay during the search for a stolen motorcycle. While there, he said an illegal firearm and items for distribution of illegal drugs were located, as were methamphetamine, marijuana and THC oils.

Joe Huggins, 61, was arrested and charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, theft of property more than $25,000 and less than $30,000, delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Police officers said a 2011 Yamaha motorcycle was also found, and Huggins claimed he bought it for $500.

The owner told investigators the bike should be with a friend, and that Friend said the motorcycle was missing according to an arrest affidavit.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It
Clear the Shelters

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest News

More Local News