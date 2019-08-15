Man behind bars with more than $120,000 bonds after bust in Henrietta

HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — A Clay County man is behind bars on bonds of more than $120,000 after a bust in Henrietta Wednesday.

Sheriff Kenny Lemons said at around 10:50 p.m., deputies executed a search warrant at 904 North Clay during the search for a stolen motorcycle. While there, he said an illegal firearm and items for distribution of illegal drugs were located, as were methamphetamine, marijuana and THC oils.

Joe Huggins, 61, was arrested and charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, theft of property more than $25,000 and less than $30,000, delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Police officers said a 2011 Yamaha motorcycle was also found, and Huggins claimed he bought it for $500.

The owner told investigators the bike should be with a friend, and that Friend said the motorcycle was missing according to an arrest affidavit.