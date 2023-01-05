WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Florida man who bit a dog and hit his stepson pleads guilty today, January 5, 2023, and will be on probation for 3 years, pay a $1,000 fine and perform 160 hours of unpaid community service.

James William Stevenson was arrested for injury to a child in May 2020 in the 1300 block of Harvey.

Police said the boy’s mother called and reported Stevenson had been drinking heavily and was biting their dog to make it yelp.

She said he also got angry because her son and daughter were sleeping in the same room.

She said he went into the room to make her daughter go to her own room, the boy told officers when Stevenson came in the room he grabbed him and held him down on the bed and began hitting him in his eye multiple times with his fist.

The officer said there was swelling above the boy’s eye.

Police said the boy’s sister told them Stevenson took her out of the room by pulling her by her hair.